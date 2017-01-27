Register
10:59 GMT +327 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Participants of Syria peace talks attend a meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan January 23, 2017.

    Russia's Proposed Constitution for Syria Includes Ideas from Both Sides - Lavrov

    © REUTERS/ Mukhtar Kholdorbekov
    World
    Get short URL
    0 19840

    Sergey Lavrov said that Russia's draft of the Syrian constitution is an attempt to bring together the approaches of the Arab republic's government and opposition.

    Delegations of Russia, Iran and Turkey hold talks on Syrian peace at a hotel in Astana, Kazakhstan, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Sergei Grits
    Lavrov Says Syrian Settlement Prospects Are 'Not Bad' After Astana Talks
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Russia's draft of the Syrian constitution is an attempt to bring together the approaches of the Arab republic's government and opposition, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with Syrian opposition members Friday.

    "The draft constitution attempts to pull together and find common points in those approaches there were expounded to us by both the government and opposition over the past few years," Lavrov said.

    He noted that a lot of "rumors are swirling" around the draft law that Moscow circulated at January 23-24 intra-Syrian talks in Astana, Kazakhstan.

    This week's Syrian crisis talks in Kazakhstan reached a vital conclusion that the nearly six-year conflict cannot be resolved militarily and bolstered a nearly one-month ceasefire, Sergey Lavrov said.

    "An important conclusion was reached in Astana that the Syrian conflict has no military solution," Lavrov said at a meeting with Syrian opposition members.

    Lavrov said Moscow viewed the January 23-24 talks in Astana as "a qualitatively important new step in settlement efforts because now armed opposition groups are involved in these processes."

    The minister stressed that the talks reinforced a nationwide ceasefire in effect in Syria since December 29 and monitored by Russia, Turkey and Iran.

    The UN-brokered intra-Syria negotiations in Geneva, scheduled for February 8, have been postponed until the end of February, Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

    "It is delightful that the announcement of the meeting in Astana served as an impulse for our colleagues in the United Nations to intensify their actions a little bit and announce the resumption of the intra-Syria talks in Geneva, even though this date has been moved again from February 8 to the end of next month," Lavrov said at a meeting with Syrian opposition figures.

    According to Lavrov, Russia believes that the intra-Syria talks should focus on specific issues, including drafting the Syrian constitution.

    A Russian draft of the Syrian constitution should not be compared with the situation surrounding the US-drafted law in Iraq, Russian Foreign Minister said.

    Speaking at a meeting with Syrian opposition members, Lavrov recalled the words of one of the opposition members who compared the Russian draft to that of the United States' Coalition Provision Authority (CPA) leader in Iraq, Paul Bremer.

    "This is a very wrong attitude, because in Iraq it was about invaders who wrote the constitution and imposed it on the Iraqi people as an uncompromising text," Lavrov said.

    The Russian draft of Syria's constitution does not attempt to impose anything other than the opposing sides' engagement in dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister said.

    "In this case, we are talking about a proposal provided for consideration to the Syrian parties without an attempt to impose anything," Lavrov said at a meeting with Syrian opposition members.

    Lavrov stressed that, given the lack of efforts to address specific issues over the past five years, Moscow hoped the draft law would "encourage practical discussions focused on the search for general consensus."

    Russia believes that the passiveness of the United Nations in convening the intra-Syria talks in Geneva is unacceptable, Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, expressing hope that this would not happen in the future,

    "We are convinced that the passivity of our colleagues from the United Nations which have not held any rounds of talks since last April is unacceptable," Lavrov said at a meeting with Syrian opposition figures.

    Lavrov expressed hope that the United Nations would not drag out the next round of the intra-Syria talks.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Lavrov Says Syrian Settlement Prospects Are 'Not Bad' After Astana Talks
    Turkey to Discuss Outcomes of Astana Talks on Syria With Trump Administration
    Putin Hopes Astana Talks on Syria to Become Good Basis for Geneva Process
    Tags:
    constitution, Sergei Lavrov, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sacred Heritage: Orthodox Shrines in Russia's Karelia
    Sacred Heritage: Orthodox Shrines in Russia's Karelia
    Apples or Genetically Modified Oranges
    Apples and Genetically Modified Oranges
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok