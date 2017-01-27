Russia's Proposed Constitution for Syria Includes Ideas from Both Sides - Lavrov

© AP Photo/ Sergei Grits Lavrov Says Syrian Settlement Prospects Are 'Not Bad' After Astana Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia's draft of the Syrian constitution is an attempt to bring together the approaches of the Arab republic's government and opposition, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with Syrian opposition members Friday.

"The draft constitution attempts to pull together and find common points in those approaches there were expounded to us by both the government and opposition over the past few years," Lavrov said.

He noted that a lot of "rumors are swirling" around the draft law that Moscow circulated at January 23-24 intra-Syrian talks in Astana, Kazakhstan.

This week's Syrian crisis talks in Kazakhstan reached a vital conclusion that the nearly six-year conflict cannot be resolved militarily and bolstered a nearly one-month ceasefire, Sergey Lavrov said.

"An important conclusion was reached in Astana that the Syrian conflict has no military solution," Lavrov said at a meeting with Syrian opposition members.

Lavrov said Moscow viewed the January 23-24 talks in Astana as "a qualitatively important new step in settlement efforts because now armed opposition groups are involved in these processes."

The minister stressed that the talks reinforced a nationwide ceasefire in effect in Syria since December 29 and monitored by Russia, Turkey and Iran.

The UN-brokered intra-Syria negotiations in Geneva, scheduled for February 8, have been postponed until the end of February, Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"It is delightful that the announcement of the meeting in Astana served as an impulse for our colleagues in the United Nations to intensify their actions a little bit and announce the resumption of the intra-Syria talks in Geneva, even though this date has been moved again from February 8 to the end of next month," Lavrov said at a meeting with Syrian opposition figures.

According to Lavrov, Russia believes that the intra-Syria talks should focus on specific issues, including drafting the Syrian constitution.

A Russian draft of the Syrian constitution should not be compared with the situation surrounding the US-drafted law in Iraq, Russian Foreign Minister said.

Speaking at a meeting with Syrian opposition members, Lavrov recalled the words of one of the opposition members who compared the Russian draft to that of the United States' Coalition Provision Authority (CPA) leader in Iraq, Paul Bremer.

"This is a very wrong attitude, because in Iraq it was about invaders who wrote the constitution and imposed it on the Iraqi people as an uncompromising text," Lavrov said.

The Russian draft of Syria's constitution does not attempt to impose anything other than the opposing sides' engagement in dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister said.

"In this case, we are talking about a proposal provided for consideration to the Syrian parties without an attempt to impose anything," Lavrov said at a meeting with Syrian opposition members.

Lavrov stressed that, given the lack of efforts to address specific issues over the past five years, Moscow hoped the draft law would "encourage practical discussions focused on the search for general consensus."

Russia believes that the passiveness of the United Nations in convening the intra-Syria talks in Geneva is unacceptable, Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, expressing hope that this would not happen in the future,

"We are convinced that the passivity of our colleagues from the United Nations which have not held any rounds of talks since last April is unacceptable," Lavrov said at a meeting with Syrian opposition figures.

Lavrov expressed hope that the United Nations would not drag out the next round of the intra-Syria talks.

