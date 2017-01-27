Kremlin Spokesman Says Putin and Trump Could Hold Phone Talks on Saturday

© AFP 2016/ Odd Andersen, Jim Watson Trump a 'Dealmaker', But Putin Can Also Negotiate in Interests of Russia - Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian President Vladimir Putin's first phone conversation with US President Donald Trump could take place on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Yes," Peskov said Friday, when asked to confirm a CNN report citing an administration official that Putin and Trump were scheduled to hold telephone talks on Saturday.

