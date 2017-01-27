Syria's HNC to Skip Opposition Meeting With Lavrov - Moscow-Cairo Platform

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Syrian opposition High Negations Committee will not attend the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, one of the leaders of the Moscow-Cairo opposition platform Qadri Jamil said.

Lavrov and members of the Syrian opposition are set to meet in Moscow on Friday, with the issue of forging a joint opposition delegation ahead of Geneva talks possibly on top of the meeting's agenda.

"No, the HNC did not come," he told reporters.