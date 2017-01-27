Uruguayan President to Visit Russia in February to Discuss Trade, Investments

© Sputnik/ Igor Russak EU Media Resolution Targets Alternative Outlets - Uruguay Press Association

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Uruguay’s President Tabare Vazquez will visit Moscow during his February 7-17 trip to Europe to discuss economic cooperation, according to a statement published on the president’s website.

Vazquez will also visit Finland and Germany within his European tour to discuss the issues of trade and investments with the countries' leaders, the statement read.

The president, accompanied by the Uruguayan businesspeople, will present a plan of the country's infrastructure modernization worth $12.5 billion.

In August 2016, Ambassador of Uruguay to Moscow Enrique Delgado Henta confirmed the president's visit could take place in the first quarter of 2017.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!