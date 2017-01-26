Trump: There Would Be No Daesh Terrorism if US Took Control of Oil

"You wouldn’t have ISIS if we took the oil," Trump stressed, explaining that the main reason why Daesh was able to gain strength was because of oil trade.
Speaking on Syria, where a US-led international coalition has been launching airstrikes against Daes, Trump reiterated that he plans to create safe zones for civilians.
During his election campaign, Trump spoke several times of creating safe areas for Syrian refugees in Syria. When arguing for the proposal, Trump had stated this would stem the tide of Syrian refugees going abroad and lower the burden on neighboring countries and Europe.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Story went that we didn't do air strikes on their oil production so the locals could recover more quickly after we won and also to avoid any environmental impacts. Hopefully Mattis has a different opinion. oilprice.com/Geopolitics/Middle-East/Why-Is-The-US-Reluctant-To-Bomb-ISIS-Oil-Fields.html Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Trump is certifiable....if he doesn't hear it from some gossip column or that twisted little voice in his head he would know the US created ISIL to provide the vehicle for interventionism as it did with the Taliban and countless others in the past.
Trihalo42
nonyank