Register
21:05 GMT +325 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Money

    Corruption, Inequality Laying Platform for Populism Transparency International

    © Photo: Pixabay
    World
    Get short URL
    24331

    Ongoing and increasing levels of public corruption are facilitating the rise in support for populist political movements around the world, a new report from anti-corruption campaigners has found.

    Amid a rise in support for populist movements worldwide, the report from campaign group Transparency International (TI) found that "corruption and social inequality are indeed closely related and provide a source for popular discontent."

    Using data from a variety of different sources to provide perceptions of the level of corruption in different countries, TI's Corruption Perceptions Index 2016 found correlations between countries with levels of inequality and perceived corruption problems — and concluded that this was laying the groundwork for populism.

    ​"In countries with populist or autocratic leaders, we often see democracies in decline and a disturbing pattern of attempts to crack down on civil society, limit press freedom and weaken the independence of the judiciary," TI chairman Jose Ugaz said.

    'The Populists Aren't Doing Very Well'

    However while populist movements in Europe, along with Donald Trump in the US, have campaigned on a pledge to fix corruption and so-called crooked elites, Ugaz said data showed that populist leaders often struggle to solve the issues they set out to fix.

    "Instead of tackling crony capitalism, those leaders usually install even worse forms of corrupt systems," he added.

    ​This sentiment was shared by TI's Advocacy Director, Casey Kelso, who told Sputnik that Hungary and Turkey were two examples of countries with populist governments who have dropped in the corruption rankings.

    "You could look at Hungary and Turkey, which in the last years have seen the rise of autocratic leaders that started clamping down on civil society, which we feel provides transparency on political processes, presses [governments] and makes sure there's a strong democratic check on the presidency. Civil society and media then hold those in power to account, and in those two countries in particular we saw quite a drop in recent years," he said.

    ​"On the other hand Argentina, which just ousted a populist government, is starting to improve now and showed a statistically significant score rise," noting that "so far we're seeing that the populists aren't doing very well."

    The corruption perceptions index found put Denmark and Sweden at the top of the list, followed by Finland, Sweden and Switzerland, while the US came in at 18th place.

    Related:

    Countries With Rising Corruption Outnumber Improving States in 2016 - Watchdog
    Council of Europe Slams Italy's Continuing Culture of Corruption
    Global Leaders to Discuss World’s Future, Populism Rise at Davos Economic Forum
    Populism is Always Divisive and the World Deserves Better - Experts
    Tags:
    civil society, populism, inequality, corruption, Transparency International, Hungary, Turkey, Argentina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      Is populism then, a reaction to government or a position of "We have had enough and want to get back to basics?"
    • Reply
      Angus Gallagherin reply tomarcanhalt(Show commentHide comment)
      marcanhalt, this term populism is meant to somehow invoke right wing demagoguery. But what is pandering to every cry bully minority, leftist sect, and sexual preference if not populist?
      Even many reliable sovereign democrats are now using populist to define themselves as if oblivious to the connotations.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Melania in Furs
    Melania in Furs
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok