Iran’s Foreign Ministry Slams UK Minister Over Anti-Iran Human Rights Remarks

"The incorrect,… provocative and interfering remarks by Ms. Joyce Anelay, which have been, as always, taken from unreliable sources, at Britain's upper house on the so-called Iran human rights issues are rejected, biased and baseless and we condemn them," Qassemi said, as quoted by FARS news agency.
Qassemi also criticized UK efforts to promote human rights worldwide, while the nation, according to the spokesman, holds its own "dark human rights record."
Zaghari-Ratcliffe is currently carrying a five-year prison sentence in Tehran's Evin prison.
The West has accused Iran of numerous human rights abuses over the last few years, including the suppression of freedoms of expression and assembly, torture of prisoners, unfair convictions during trials, and extensive use of the death penalty.
All comments
Show new comments (0)