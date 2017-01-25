Register
25 January 2017
    Iran’s Foreign Ministry Slams UK Minister Over Anti-Iran Human Rights Remarks

    Iran’s foreign ministry condemns UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office Minister of State Joyce Anelay’s "biased and baseless" human rights comments made about Tehran’s incarceration of a British-Iranian charity worker, the ministry's spokesman Bahram Qassemi said Wednesday.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May has been accused of prioritizing trade deals over human rights.
    © REUTERS/ Steve Parsons
    'Desperate' UK Accused of Putting Post-Brexit Trade Deals Ahead of Human Rights
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — During a meeting of the House of Lords on Tuesday, Anelay voiced her concerns for the family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iraian charity worker who was convicted of national security offenses in Tehran in 2009.

    "The incorrect,… provocative and interfering remarks by Ms. Joyce Anelay, which have been, as always, taken from unreliable sources, at Britain's upper house on the so-called Iran human rights issues are rejected, biased and baseless and we condemn them," Qassemi said, as quoted by FARS news agency.

    Qassemi also criticized UK efforts to promote human rights worldwide, while the nation, according to the spokesman, holds its own "dark human rights record."

    Delegates at a plenary meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    European Human Rights Defenders at Center of Corruption Claims
    In April 2016, Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was in Iran for a family visit, was arrested at Iran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport. Despite her family’s attempts to appeal to the Iranian Revolutionary Court, the court confirmed her prison sentence on Saturday. The charity worker's husband has fervently denied Tehran's allegations against his wife, and said that the conditions of her incarceration were not clear.

    Zaghari-Ratcliffe is currently carrying a five-year prison sentence in Tehran's Evin prison.

    The West has accused Iran of numerous human rights abuses over the last few years, including the suppression of freedoms of expression and assembly, torture of prisoners, unfair convictions during trials, and extensive use of the death penalty.

