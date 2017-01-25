China 'Disappointed' by EU Extension of Anti-Dumping Measures

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the EU Commission announced its decision to impose a 22.3-percent anti-dumping duty on Chinese imports for another five years as part of its trade defense policy.

According to the Xinhua news agency, head of the MOC Wang Hejun said that the EU decision would be harmful both for Chinese and EU industries, adding that the European Union was over-protective.

Wang stressed that Chinese enterprises were filling the gap in the aluminum industry market and definitely not undermining EU production.

He also expressed hope that the EU officials would use such measures only in a reasonable way to ensure fair competition.

On December 13, 2016, the Permanent Representatives Committee (Coreper) of the Council of the European Union agreed to implement reforms aimed at modernizing the EU trade defense instruments, in particular, anti-dumping and anti-subsidies regulations in order to better respond to unfair trade practices, used for instance by China, which flooded European market with extremely cheap goods. The decision came a day after Beijing decided to sue the European Union at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over tariffs in anti-dumping cases.