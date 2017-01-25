Egypt's UNESCO Nominee Praises Russia's Role in Restoring Peace in Syria

© AP Photo/ Abu Adel Russia Should Be Ready to Contribute to Syrian Economy Restoration - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The candidate of Africa and Egypt also thanked the Russian authorities on their commendable initiative to work with UNESCO to restore Palmyra. "This is precisely the example the global community should follow to safeguard, preserve and maintain the irreplaceable treasures of our heritage," Khattab noted.

"We appreciate very much the role that Russia has played in helping to unite Syria, in restoring peace, and enabling Syrians to restore normal life. We salute Russia’s assistance and its role in helping liberating the Syrian territories from Daesh," Khattab said during her visit to Moscow, made as part of a campaign for UNECSO leadership.

She reminded that all of Syria’s six UNESCO heritage sites, including the ancient city of Palmyra, medieval gates of the old city of Aleppo and the old city of Damascus, have been damaged or destroyed during the Syrian conflict.

Moreover, Russia sets an example in promoting open and tolerant version of Islam that other countries should follow, Khattab told Sputnik.

"I was so honored today when I have visited the grand mufti of Russia and I heard the Islam we grow up with, the Islam that is open and very tolerant and reaching out to everybody without any discrimination and I am so proud when I have visited the grand mosque in Moscow and saw inside how Russians put their hands together in cooperation of so many nationalities and sets an example for other states," Moushira Khattab said during her visit to Moscow.

She also expressed gratitude on behalf of Egyptian nation to Russia for standing by Egypt in 2013, when the country witnessed large anti-government protests against Muslim Brotherhood movement and President Mohamed Morsi, who was later ousted by the Egyptian military.

"Egypt was slipping into theocracy that would discriminate between Egyptians based on religion. Thank God, all Egyptians are equal now, regardless of religion," Khattab stressed.

In July, Egypt announced it was nominating Khattab, the former minister of family and population, and ambassador to South Africa, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, for the post of the UNESCO director general. Khattab has also served as secretary general of the National Council for Childhood and Motherhood in Egypt.

UNESCO's next chief will be chosen in October 2017 by the General Conference. The mandate of the organization’s current director general, Bulgaria's Irina Bokova, expires this year.