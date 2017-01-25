Register
25 January 2017
    Donald Trump and Theresa May

    May Says Pleased to Be Able to Meet Trump, Unafraid to Speak Frankly

    © REUTERS/ Mike Segar, Kirsty Wigglesworth
    UK PM Theresa May would be pleased to meet US President Donald Trump soon and would not shy away from speaking frankly to him.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – UK Prime Minister Theresa May said Wednesday she was pleased to be able to meet US President Donald Trump so early, but said she would not shy away from speaking frankly to him.

    "I am pleased that I am able to meet president trump so early in his administration. That is a sign of the strength of the special relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States of America, a special relationship on which he and I intent to build … I am not afraid to speak frankly to the president of the United States. I am able to do that because we have that special relationship," May said, speaking at the House of Commons.

    Trump will hold his first meeting with a foreign leader, May, on Friday.

      marcanhalt
      "May Says Pleased to Be Able to Meet Trump, Unafraid to Speak Frankly"

      She said the same thing about the Saudis. She arrived in a red dress, legs bared and acting like a fool in a high chair that was only missing the necessary tray. They laughed her out of the tent and she went back to her room and had a temper tantrum. She says she is not afraid of Trump to speak frankly? This is a sign of a desperate woman. She does not have to deal with Trump, she has to deal with Melania who is a real woman who stands behind his Oval Office chair even if she is not in that Office.
