"May Says Pleased to Be Able to Meet Trump, Unafraid to Speak Frankly"

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – UK Prime Minister Theresa May said Wednesday she was pleased to be able to meet US President Donald Trump so early, but said she would not shy away from speaking frankly to him.

"I am pleased that I am able to meet president trump so early in his administration. That is a sign of the strength of the special relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States of America, a special relationship on which he and I intent to build … I am not afraid to speak frankly to the president of the United States. I am able to do that because we have that special relationship," May said, speaking at the House of Commons.

Trump will hold his first meeting with a foreign leader, May, on Friday.