Reports of Chinese Military Deployment Near Russia Mere 'Speculation' - Beijing

BEIJING (Sputnik) — Reports of China's military presence on the borders with Russia are nothing more than speculation, the Chinese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"At present, comprehensive strategic partnership and coordination between China and Russia are maintained at a high level… As for the so-called military presence, this is only speculation and conjecture circulated on the Internet," the ministry said in written remarks.

One of three Chinese brigades of intercontinental missiles Dongfeng-41 (DF-41) may have been deployed in the city of Daqinq, the northern province of Heilongjiang bordering Russia, local media reported Tuesday.

The DF-41 may carry up to 10 nuclear warheads and hit targets that are up 14,000 kilometers (about 8,700 miles) away from the launch site.