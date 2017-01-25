Reports of Chinese Military Deployment Near Russia Mere 'Speculation' - Beijing

"At present, comprehensive strategic partnership and coordination between China and Russia are maintained at a high level… As for the so-called military presence, this is only speculation and conjecture circulated on the Internet," the ministry said in written remarks.
One of three Chinese brigades of intercontinental missiles Dongfeng-41 (DF-41) may have been deployed in the city of Daqinq, the northern province of Heilongjiang bordering Russia, local media reported Tuesday.
The DF-41 may carry up to 10 nuclear warheads and hit targets that are up 14,000 kilometers (about 8,700 miles) away from the launch site.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Here's the truth: China is operating a 'boil the frogs slowly' strategy through economic control and creeping mass migration into the Russian Far East. Their long term aim is driven by a sense of historical injustice dating back to their 'time of weakness' in the 18th-19th centuries and the eventual need to secure natural resources and water.
Angus Gallagher
However, and this is the key point- the need to deal with China as a strategic partner against an increasingly unstable West outweighs these concerns. This will remain so until it can be demonstrably proven that the West is capable of presenting the internal stability and political commitment that are the prerequisites for a long term partnership with Russia: We may be a few days into the Trump presidency, but until the war against globalism is won in the United States and the EU, Russia must steadfastly maintain strategic alternatives- and perhaps even play them off against each other. In the meantime, Russia will strengthen the concept of Eurasianism which is entirely based on Russia's unique culture, promote pacifying sop concepts such as the Silk Road, and above all, ensure that FMS does its job in the Russian Far east with utter vigilance.
The Chinese aren't looking at a Khalqin Gol. But let's put it like this, tying them up in the South China Sea and giving them conduits across Eurasia to sell their trademark cheap junk is no bad thing either.