Lawsuit Against Russia's Sberbank, CEO Over Alleged US Corporate Raiding

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Russia's Sberbank and its CEO German Gref are among the defendants in a lawsuit filed in the United States over the case on Russian corporate raiding against OJSC Pavlovskgranit, one of the largest granite producers in Europe, a US court's documents seen by Sputnik revealed.

"This Complaint arises out of a textbook case of Russian corporate raiding against Sergey Poymanov and Irina Podgornaya ("Majority Shareholders") and their company Pavlovskgranit ("P-Granit")… The Defendants wanted both to eliminate P-Granit as a major competitor on the Russian granite market and to seize its assets," the documents said.

Poymanov and Podgornaya, who assigned their claims against the defendants to plaintiff PPF Management LLC law firm, are demanding compensation of damage in the amount of $750 million dollars over seven points of the lawsuit.

The list of defendants comprises 22 individuals and legal entities, including Sberbank, Sberbank Capital, Promsvyazbank, the Sberbank CEO and his son Oleg Gref, Yuri Zhukov, a co-owner of the National Non-Metal Company.

According to the documents, Zhukov masterminded and oversaw the corporate raiding.

The first court hearing over this lawsuit is scheduled for April 20.