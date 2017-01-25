Register
07:26 GMT +325 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Neanderthal man

    Archaeologists Say Jersey Was Neanderthal Vacation Hot Spot

    © Flickr/ Erich Ferdinand
    World
    Get short URL
    220011

    Archaeologists exploring the island of Jersey, off the coast of Normandy, France, have discovered that Neanderthals were regular guests at La Cotte de St Brelade, despite a vastly-changing climate and an altering landscape.

    The colonnade avenue and Tetrapylon in the historical part of Palmyra (the view from the Valley of Tombs)
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    UNESCO Director-General Says Appalled by Destruction of Part of Ancient Palmyra
    Newly-found evidence suggests that the ancient people regularly returned to a coastal cave on the island, beginning at least 180,000 years ago, until around 40,000 years ago, when they became extinct.

    A recent study conducted by archaeologists from Southampton University, along with researchers from other British universities and the British Museum, has increased our understanding of how our ancestors used available resources at the prehistoric site, mapping their movements by re-examining artefacts excavated from the cave.

    "La Cotte seems to have been a special place for Neanderthals," lead-author Andy Shaw, an archaeologist at the University of Southampton, said in a news release. "They kept making deliberate journeys to reach the site over many, many generations."

    Archaeologists seek to learn why the area around La Cotte inspired regular visits by Neanderthals.

    "We're really interested in how this site became 'persistent' in the minds of early Neanderthals," said Beccy Scott, a researcher with the British Museum.

    Scott suggested that the ancient visitors may have repeatedly returned to the Island because it was a highly-visible landmark. It could also be that thecave served as shelter along an ordinarily cold and exposed migration route between France and the UK, and the species passed the knowledge to successive generations.  

    Archaeologists have discovered ancient cliff carvings in the mountainous areas of northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to Xinhua News Agency
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Echo of the Past: Ancient Cliff Carvings Discovered in China
    Based on the findings in the region, archaeologists now think that the coastal cave zone could be the most important Neanderthal site in northwestern Europe, and could be one of the last known places in which Neanderthals survived.

    Shaw also emphasized that the site's status as a persistent Neanderthal habitation "suggests a level of social and cognitive development permitting reference to and knowledge of places distant in time and space as long ago as at least MIS 7 [244,000 years ago]."

    Landscapes the Neanderthals once traveled to reach Jersey are now inaccessible to modern humans, as they lie beneath the English Channel.    

    Related:

    Ancient Structures Levelled in Italy's Center, New Tremors Expected
    The Ancient Greeks Loved Puzzles, Too: World's Oldest Crossword Found in Turkey
    Ten Feet Under: Ancient Bar Found Under Moscow City Center
    Tags:
    study, archeology, neanderthal, Jersey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      It still is. Look who is living there. Chris Christy is still the governor, isn't he?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City
    Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City
    The 404
    Error 404
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok