Russia Hopes Trump Administration to Take Right Steps in Fighting Terror

ASTANA (Sputnik) – Russia hopes that the administration of US President Donald Trump will take correct steps to fight terrorism, the Russian president's Special Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev, who led the Russian delegation at the Astana talks, said Tuesday.

"Trump’s recent statements on him prioritizing not only the issues of internal policies, but also fighting terrorism, give hope. We think that the US leadership will take the right decisions towards coordination of efforts on the international level, to coordinate efforts to fight terrorism," Lavrentyev told reporters.