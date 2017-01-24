Ontario Police Searching for Prison Escapee Who Raped Three Women

David Maracle, 51, was being held at the Henry Trail Community Correctional Facility in Kingston, a halfway house. On Sunday, January 22, he escaped the facility, and is currently at large.

Maracle was convicted of raping a woman in 1987, and then raping and choking another woman in 1997. That same year, he kidnapped a 14-year-old girl at gunpoint, then blindfolded and repeatedly raped her.

In 2009, he was declared a long-term offender by the Hamilton Superior Court. Maracle's sentence concluded in 2015, but he remained at the prison because he is considered to be at a high risk of committing rape again. Under Canada's long-term offender law, Maracle was to be supervised for as long as ten years following the end of his sentence.

Maracle is approximately 5'10", 200 lbs, with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing green/grey cargo pants, a white t-shirt, and dark jacket/sweater during his escape.

Kingston Police, Ontario Provincial Police and Correctional Service Canada have asked for assistance in locating the rapist, and to call in any sightings of suspicious people who match his description.

"He is a dangerous individual, but we don't believe he is out specifically targeting anyone at this point," said Constable Cameron Mack with the Kingston Police.

Maracle is a First Nations member by birth, a group that is heavily overrepresented in Canadian prisons. According to Correctional Service Canada, only 4 percent of Canada's population is Aboriginal, but, "as of February 2013, 23.2 percent of the federal inmate population is Aboriginal (First Nation, Métis or Inuit)."

In Canada, Community Correctional Facilities are low-security halfway houses meant to help inmates reintegrate into society prior to release.