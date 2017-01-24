Register
    Firefighters hold three puppies that were found alive in the rubble of the avalanche-hit Hotel Rigopiano, near Farindola, central Italy, Monday, Jan. 22, 2017. Emergency crews digging into an avalanche-slammed hotel were cheered Monday by the discovery of three puppies who had survived for days under tons of snow, giving them new hope for the 23 people still missing in the disaster.

    Puppies Found Alive Days After Deadly Avalanche Hit Hotel in Italy

    © AP Photo/ Italian Firefighters via AP
    Last week, the Hotel Rigopiano in central Italy was partially buried under an an avalanche which killed or injured many guests and employees. Nearly two-dozen remain missing, but emergency crews have offered some relief as three puppies trapped by the avalanche have been rescued, raising hopes that some of the missing may still be alive.

    ​Five days following the disaster, emergency teams reported that nine people have been rescued, while six have died.

    ​A series of earthquakes earlier in the day prompted officials to release an avalanche warning. Many visitors were feared dead in the wake of what local media reports called a "terrible tragedy." A few human survivors have been released from the hospital but officials are still searching for 23 who remain missing. 

    In this photo taken on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 three puppies stay close to each other at the Hotel Rigopiano, near Farindola, central Italy, a day before an avalanche buried the hotel. Emergency crews digging into an avalanche-slammed hotel were cheered Monday by the discovery of three puppies who had survived for days under tons of snow, giving them new hope for the 23 people still missing in the disaster.
    © AP Photo/ Marisa Basilavecchia
    In this photo taken on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 three puppies stay close to each other at the Hotel Rigopiano, near Farindola, central Italy, a day before an avalanche buried the hotel. Emergency crews digging into an avalanche-slammed hotel were cheered Monday by the discovery of three puppies who had survived for days under tons of snow, giving them new hope for the 23 people still missing in the disaster.

