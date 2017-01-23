Erdogan Calls for Enlargement of UN Security Council to 20 Rotating States

© AP Photo/ Czarek Sokolowski Polish FM in La La Land: Minister Lobbies Made-Up Country for UN Security Council Seat

ANKARA (Sputnik) – Erdogan also added that the reform was necessary to change the fate of the international community.

"I call on the world community to unite and achieve UN reform so that all the 193 UN member states would be alternately represented in the Security Council. It is necessary to eliminate the division into permanent and non-permanent members of the UN Security Council. It can comprise 20 states," Erdogan said, stressing that each ten of the 20 members should be replaced every two years, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

The issue of UN Security Council enlargement was raised in 1994 and has been largely disputed since then. To date the UN member states still disagree on a range of aspects of the possible reform, including the number of Security Council members, distribution of seats and maintaining division into permanent and non-permanent members.

Currently the Council consists of five permanent, veto-wielding members — Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and France — and 10 non-permanent, rotating members.