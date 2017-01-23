Russia Planning Political Opposition Meeting in Moscow - Syrian Opposition

© AP Photo/ Sergei Grits Several Members of Syrian Gov't Delegation Leave Hotel Hosting Astana Talks

CAIRO (Sputnik) – Monzer Akbik, the spokesman of the Syria's Tomorrow Movement, told Sputnik on Monday that the Russian authorities were planning to organize a meeting of Syrian political opposition in Moscow.

"We have information that the Russian government intends to hold a meeting of the Syrian political opposition … Syria’s Tomorrow will be a part of it if the meeting takes place," Akbik said.

Akbik added that the movement planned to visit Moscow in the upcoming weeks anyway.

The Syria's Tomorrow Movement will maintain contacts with Russia and other international representatives in order to achieve the transitional government in Syria, as well as other democratic changes, according to the spokesman.

The talks on Syrian settlement are currently underway in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana and are expected to last through Tuesday. The Syrian government's and armed opposition factions' representatives are participating in the talks brokered by Moscow, Ankara and Tehran.