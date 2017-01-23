Russia, India Join Efforts in Fight Against Cybercrime - Document

"The sides are cooperating to provide security in the sphere of the ICT usage over the following basic directions… development of measures to restrict the spread and usage of deleterious tools in the sphere of the ICT, which may threaten national and public security, including on the international level… fight against the ICT usage for terrorist purposes," the document revealed.
It is noted that the agreement was signed on October 15, 2016 and took effect on January 22, 2017.
