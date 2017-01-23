Russia, India Join Efforts in Fight Against Cybercrime - Document

© AFP 2016/ JOHN THYS India, Israel Withhold Details But Pledge Deeper Counter-Terrorism Alliance

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia and India have signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the sphere of information and communication technology (ICT) to fight against cybercrime and terrorism, according to a document published on the official portal for legal information on Monday.

"The sides are cooperating to provide security in the sphere of the ICT usage over the following basic directions… development of measures to restrict the spread and usage of deleterious tools in the sphere of the ICT, which may threaten national and public security, including on the international level… fight against the ICT usage for terrorist purposes," the document revealed.

It is noted that the agreement was signed on October 15, 2016 and took effect on January 22, 2017.