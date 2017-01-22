Damascus, Syrian Opposition Express Positive Attitude Toward Upcoming Talks

–

ASTANA (Sputnik)The heads of the delegations of both Syrian government and the opposition expressed their positive attitude toward the upcoming talks in Astana on Monday, saying they hope for a productive dialogue, Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan said Sunday.

“The heads of both delegations thanked the Kazakh government and the nation for the promotion of peace settlement of the Syrian turmoil, providing great infrastructure for the international meeting,” the statement read.

The Astana talks on Syrian settlement will start in the hotel Rixos President Astana at 07:00 GMT on Monday and are expected to end at 07:00 GMT on Tuesday. The negotiations brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran will be held behind closed doors.

