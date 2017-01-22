«Everyone announced their full commitment to the agreements. That is what I know. But I still hope that in February we will achieve 100-percent implementation,” Falih told journalists prior to the meeting of Vienna monitoring committee on oil output.
In November 2016, OPEC agreed to cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day to 32.5 million barrels per day for the whole cartel starting January 2017. On December 10, 2016, OPEC finished a meeting with non-OPEC countries in Vienna, at which 11 non-OPEC producers decided to cut oil output by 558,000 barrels per day.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)