Trump’s Inauguration Partially Censored in China

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the instructions document, it is forbidden for websites to carry out live streaming or picture reports of the inauguration.

The press was only allowed to use reports of the inauguration ceremony written by central state media, the Financial Times said on Friday citing Chinese journalists.

Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday.

Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized China for its "unfair" trade practices and threatened to impose a high blanket tariff on Chinese goods.

Trump said in a January interview to The Wall Street Journal that the "One China" policy on Taiwan was up for negotiations and he was not fully committed to it.

The United States, along with many other countries, has not recognized Taiwan as a sovereign nation and has adhered officially to the "One China" position, but has kept informal relations with the island after severing diplomatic ties with it in 1979.

