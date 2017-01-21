Register
21 January 2017
    U.S. President Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds the bible and his children Barron, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany watch as U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts (R) administers the oath during inauguration ceremonies swearing in Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S., January 20, 2017

    Trump’s Inauguration Partially Censored in China

    © REUTERS/ Jim Bourg
    Topic:
    Inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the US (34)
    0 35 0 0

    China kept media outlets from hosting live video and photo reports of Donald Trump’s inauguration, censorship instructions seen by the Financial Times newspaper show.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the instructions document, it is forbidden for websites to carry out live streaming or picture reports of the inauguration.

    The press was only allowed to use reports of the inauguration ceremony written by central state media, the Financial Times said on Friday citing Chinese journalists.

    President-elect Donald Trump arrives during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster
    Trump Draws Noticeably Smaller Inauguration Crowd Than Predecessor - Reports
    Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday.

    Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized China for its "unfair" trade practices and threatened to impose a high blanket tariff on Chinese goods.

    Trump said in a January interview to The Wall Street Journal that the "One China" policy on Taiwan was up for negotiations and he was not fully committed to it.

    The United States, along with many other countries, has not recognized Taiwan as a sovereign nation and has adhered officially to the "One China" position, but has kept informal relations with the island after severing diplomatic ties with it in 1979.

    Topic:
    Inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the US (34)

    Tags:
    censorship, Inauguration, Donald Trump, China, United States
