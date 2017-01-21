Over 300,000 Explosives Cleared by Russian Specialists in 2016

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Over 7,000 Russian servicemen were involved in mine-clearing operations on 48 sites in 2016, Stavitsky said.
"In 2016, the tasks of searching for and eliminating explosive devices were carried out on 48 sites. In total, about 93,000 hectares of territory were cleared, over 300,000 explosive objects were found and destroyed," Stavitsky said.
The head of the Engineer Troops said that new robotic systems are being developed for the troops, based on the Uran-6 mine clearing robot that was used in demining operations in Syria’s historic city of Palmyra, as well as in Aleppo.
Russia celebrates Engineer Troops Day on January 21.
