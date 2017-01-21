Register
06:44 GMT +321 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian army sappers work at the historic part of Palmyra, Syria, in this photo released by Russian Ministry of Defence on April 9, 2016

    Over 300,000 Explosives Cleared by Russian Specialists in 2016

    © REUTERS/ Russian Ministry of Defence
    World
    Get short URL
    15801

    Russian Engineer Troops servicemen located and destroyed over 300,000 explosive devices in 2016, Chief of the Russian Armed Forces' Engineer Troops Lt. Gen. Yuri Stavitsky told journalists.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Over 7,000 Russian servicemen were involved in mine-clearing operations on 48 sites in 2016, Stavitsky said.

    "In 2016, the tasks of searching for and eliminating explosive devices were carried out on 48 sites. In total, about 93,000 hectares of territory were cleared, over 300,000 explosive objects were found and destroyed," Stavitsky said.

    This file photo taken on March 27, 2016 shows a view of the remains of Arch of Triumph, also called the Monumental Arch of Palmyra, that was destroyed by Islamic State (IS) group jihadists in October 2015 in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra
    © AFP 2016/ Maher AL MOUNES
    Russian Defense Minister Hails Demining Work in Syria’s Palmyra, Aleppo
    Several new engineer-sapper regiments, as well as an engineer-camouflage regiment, will be created within the Russian Armed Forces in 2017, according to Stavitsky.

    The head of the Engineer Troops said that new robotic systems are being developed for the troops, based on the Uran-6 mine clearing robot that was used in demining operations in Syria’s historic city of Palmyra, as well as in Aleppo.

    Russia celebrates Engineer Troops Day on January 21.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russian Engineer Troops to Participate in Joint Russia-Belarus Zapad 2017 Drills
    Russian State Duma to Ratify Syrian Tartus Agreement Within Days, Official Says
    Russia to Expand Capabilities of Naval Base in Syrian Tartus
    Tags:
    servicemen, sappers, mine defusing, Yuri Stavitsky, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      Thank you for these articles, Sputnik. These guys are doing great work and it's a big job. I'm hoping Trump will be much more helpful than Obama.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Toxic Atmosphere
    Haters Gonna Hate
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok