Over 300,000 Explosives Cleared by Russian Specialists in 2016

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Over 7,000 Russian servicemen were involved in mine-clearing operations on 48 sites in 2016, Stavitsky said.

"In 2016, the tasks of searching for and eliminating explosive devices were carried out on 48 sites. In total, about 93,000 hectares of territory were cleared, over 300,000 explosive objects were found and destroyed," Stavitsky said.

© AFP 2016/ Maher AL MOUNES Russian Defense Minister Hails Demining Work in Syria’s Palmyra, Aleppo

Several new engineer-sapper regiments, as well as an engineer-camouflage regiment, will be created within the Russian Armed Forces in 2017, according to Stavitsky.

The head of the Engineer Troops said that new robotic systems are being developed for the troops, based on the Uran-6 mine clearing robot that was used in demining operations in Syria’s historic city of Palmyra, as well as in Aleppo.

Russia celebrates Engineer Troops Day on January 21.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!