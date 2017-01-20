Register
23:11 GMT +320 January 2017
Live
    Search
    NATO and US flags wave in the wind outside NATO headquarters in Brussels. (File)

    Stoltenberg: NATO Looks Forward to Cooperation With US President Trump

    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    World
    Get short URL
    37701

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration as the US president and expressed hope for close cooperation between the Alliance and the United States.

    FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, President-elect Donald Trump speaks during his first news conference as President-elect, in New York
    © AP Photo/ Seth Wenig
    EU Should Consolidate in Response to Trump’s Criticism of Bloc, NATO - Czech Lawmakers
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

    "I look forward to working closely with President Trump to reinforce our Alliance, to ensure that we continue to respond to evolving challenges, including terrorism, with fairer burden-sharing among Allies," Stoltenberg said in a statement.

    He underlined that the leading role of the United States in NATO since the founding of the organization in 1949, adding that the strength of the organization as the "most successful alliance in history" is equally good for the United States and Europe.

    "I look forward to welcoming President Trump to his first NATO Summit in Brussels later this year," Stoltenberg added.

    Throughout his 2016 election campaign, Trump repeatedly called into question the viability of NATO, the disproportionate US financial contribution to the Alliance and Washington’s pledge to defend NATO’s members as per Article 5 of the Washington Treaty that established the alliance in 1949.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    NATO Should Restore Dialogue With Russia in 2017 – Alliance's German Envoy
    Thought Police: Montenegrin Activist Grilled by Authorities for Anti-NATO Views
    Kazakh National Pleads Guilty to Planning to Join Daesh in Syria
    Tags:
    NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Toxic Atmosphere
    Haters Gonna Hate
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok