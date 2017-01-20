Resumption of Geneva Process to Constitute Positive Outcome of Astana Talks

© Sputnik/ President of the Ukraine Press-Service Jordan Hopes Astana Syria Talks to Secure Ceasefire, Advance Political Solution

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The upcoming Astana talks on Syrian reconciliation could accelerate and kick-start the Geneva meetings on the issue, such outcome could be considered as positive, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"Resumption of dialogue is important. A certain pause emerged in the Geneva process which is the main negotiations format. If Astana were to help in accelerating and resuming the negotiations format, this could be considered progress," Peskov told reporters.

According to the official, any dialogue between the sides, "their presence in the same place at the same time is already positive."

