Belarus President Aspires to Continue New Silk Road Cooperation With China

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese people on the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries and expressed confidence that China-Belarus cooperation, especially on the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st-century Maritime Silk Road, will deepen, Lukashenko’ press office said Friday.

"We are proud that Belarus and China have developed relations of true allies…. Belarus will continue to exert every effort to effectively implement One Belt, One Road strategy, to construct the China-Belarus Industrial Park ‘Great Stone’ as a pivot point and the ‘pearl’ of the Silk Road Economic Belt," Lukashenko was quoted as saying in a statement on his official website.

According to the press service, Xi congratulated Lukashenko and Belarusian people in return and emphasized that Chinese-Belarusian relations serve as an example of inter-state relations and play an important role in promoting regional and international peace and stability.

The Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st-century Maritime Silk Road, also known as One Belt, One Road is a strategic plan to connect China with the other Eurasian countries.

The China-Belarus Industrial Park, also known as Great Stone, is a special economic zone in Belarus and the largest China-Belarus intergovernmental economic and trade project.