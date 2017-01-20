Trump's Inauguration Opens 'Dangerous, Uncertain Era' for US in Human Rights

© AFP 2016/ Ankur Dholakia Massive Protest Planned in Portland for Trump's Inauguration

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The inauguration of Donald Trump, who won the presidential elections in the United States, marks the start of a new era for the country that may deteriorate the situation in the sphere of human rights, a rights watchdog said on Friday.

"This inauguration opens up a dangerous and uncertain new era for the United States … Even if President Trump acts only on ten percent of the most problematic of his campaign proposals, it will cause a momentous setback for human rights at home and abroad," Kenneth Roth, the executive director of Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.

He referred to Trump’s pre-election promises to toughen the migration policy and to keep the Guantanamo prison open as well as refusal to acknowledge alleged human rights violations in Russia, Saudi Arabia and the Philippines.

"By trampling on the rights of millions of people in the US and abroad, Trump’s proposals if enacted would weaken everybody’s rights … Elected officials and the public should call out proposals and policies that would weaken rights, and demand a government that protects them," Roth added, as quoted by the organization.

On Thursday morning, Trump left New York City for Washington, where he is set to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday.

