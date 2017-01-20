South Korea Orders Deutsche Bank to Pay Over $7Mln for Manipulating Stock Prices

© REUTERS/ Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool South Korean Ruling Party Decides Not to Expel Embattled President Park

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Six plaintiff companies invested in Korea Investment & Securities Co.'s products based on shares of KB Kookmin Bank and Samsung Electronics in 2007 but in 2009 Deutsche Bank decreased Kookmin’s prices by unloading its shares, the Yonhap news agency reported.

As a result the investors gained 74.9 percent of invested money instead of 128.6 percent, which they would have got if Deutsche Bank had not resorted to stock price manipulations.

The verdict is the first-ever court’s ruling on a class action suit in South Korea.

