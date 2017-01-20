© Sputnik/ Ekaterina Chesnokova Russia's Sakhalin Preparing Plan For Kuril Islands Joint Economic Activity With Japan

TOKYO (Sputnik)Japan will persistently continue talks with Russia on four Southern Kuril islands that Tokyo lays claim to and signing a peace treaty, Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday.

"Based on the new approach we will persistently continue negotiations on the four northern islands [Southern Kuril islands] and signing of a peace treaty," Kishida said in the parliament.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Japan has marked a crucial step to signing a peace treaty between the two nations, Japanese Foreign Minister said.

"The visit of the Russian president to Japan has marked a crucial step towards signing a peace treaty, from now on we will promote a political dialogue to develop Japanese-Russian relations for the benefit of Japan's interests," Kishida said in the parliament.

The two countries have not signed a peace treaty after World War II, as they disagree on the issue of ownership of the Southern Kuril islands.

On December 15-16, 2016, Putin visited Japan to meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The sides agreed to establish joint economic activities on the disputed islands in order to create favorable conditions for talks on a peace treaty between the countries.

