Russian Finance Ministry Hopes London Court Expedites Hearing on Ukraine's Debt

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Russian Finance Ministry said Friday it hoped that London's High Court of Justice would grant Moscow's petition to expedite a hearing on Ukraine's $3-billion Eurobond debt to Russia.

"We are confident that the defendant's argument does not hold water, and look forward to an early decision to uphold Russia's motion to expedite hearings of the claim filed against Ukraine," the ministry said.

The London High Court of Justice is scheduled to wrap up the four-day hearing on Friday. The Russian Finance Ministry said "practice shows the court can take from one to three months to render a verdict."

Russia filed the lawsuit against Ukraine with the court in February 2016, demanding the repayment of the $3-billion principal and unpaid interest accumulated starting from the Eurobond's maturity date in December 2015.

The debt was secured by former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych's government in late 2013. Russia has repeatedly stated that Ukraine's failure to pay back the debt by the December 20, 2015, deadline should be classified as a default.

