Russian Troops in Tajikistan Hold Counterterrorist Drills

© AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko Russia-Tajikistan Air Travel Restored After Suspension

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian troops deployed at the 201st military base in Tajikistan carried out counterterrorist drills, the press service of the Russian Central Military District said in a statement on Friday.

"At the 201st military base located in the Republic of Tajikistan the troops liberated a military facility from a simulated enemy during counterterrorist drills," the statement said.

The troops blocked and killed simulated terrorists under cover of military vehicles and trained search and clearance of improvised explosives.

The drills focused on the speed of the decision-making process and coordination of activities aimed at blocking and targeting the simulated enemy as well as demining the facility.

Russia’s outpost in Tajikistan houses the largest ground force of the Russian Army outside the country. The current lease contract expires in 2042.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!