Japan to Strengthen Alliance With US, Establish Relations of Trust With Trump

–

TOKYO (Sputnik)Japan's government is ready for strengthening the US-Japanese alliance and establishing trustworthy relationship with the administration of incoming US President Donald Trump, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Friday.

"For our country the alliance with the United States is the cornerstone of the foreign policy and security guaranties. It has a crucial role in peace and stability in Asia-Pacific region. The government will strengthen the firm alliance of Japan and the United States based on trustworthy relationship," Suga said.

Tokyo has a long history of relations with Washington that goes back to the 18th century. The bilateral cooperation has intensified after World War II, as the two nations have established a high-profile cooperation in a wide range of spheres, including in security and economy.

On November 8, 2016, Trump won the US presidential election by gaining a major electoral lead over his rival, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Trump’s inauguration is held on Friday on the steps of the Capitol in Washington, DC.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!