UN to Co-Chair Syrian Donors Conference in Brussels Proposed by Mogherini

De Mistura Expects Russia, Turkey to Ensure Success of Syria Truce, Astana Talks

DAVOS (Sputnik)The United Nations will be a co-chair of the upcoming Syrian Donors Conference in Brussels, proposed by EU chief diplomat Federica Mogherini, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura told Sputnik in an interview Thursday.

"Of course I did," he said, asked whether he discussed the conference on Syria in Brussels with Mogherini in Davos.

"We are going [there]. We are going to be co-chair of the Brussels conference. Because that was also the way it was done in London [February 2016 Syria Donors Conference]," de Mistura added.

Both Russia and the United States should be invited to the Syrian Donors Conference in Brussels in spring, proposed by EU chief diplomat Federica Mogherini, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said.

"How would you imagine that those countries that are very involved in Syria would not be invited?" he said asked about the participation of Russia and the United States in Brussels conference.

"Our hope is that apart from looking at what has been contributed from various countries, it would also be an opportunity of starting looking at what conditions are required by the international donors in order to start considering seriously reconstruction for Syria," de Mistura added.

