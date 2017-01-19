Oil Producers Unlikely to Boost Output After Production Cut Deal Expires - OPEC

© AFP 2016/ FEDERICO PARRA OPEC Chief Says Expects High Oil Producer Compliance With Output Cut Deal

DAVOS (Sputnik)Global output is unlikely to surge after the current six-month output freeze by 24 producers expires, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) secretary general, Mohammed Barkindo, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"This risk does not even arise at the moment," Barkindo said.

The OPEC chief stressed that the "historic" deal by such a large number of oil producers is unprecedented, adding that its extension beyond the six-month period will be considered once the nations again come together after is expiry to evaluate the results.