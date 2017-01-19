Americans in Italy Advised of Friday Protest in Milan - US Consulate General

© AFP 2016/ TED ALJIBE US Citizens Should Avoid Protest at US Embassy in Philippines on Friday - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The US Consulate General in Milan, Italy advised American nationals via a security message to avoid the diplomatic facility on January 20 because of a planned protest there.

"On Friday, January 20, 2017, from 6:30 p.m., a demonstration is planned at Largo Donegani, in front of US Consulate General Milan, by a group opposing the US administration," the message stated.

Police expect between 200-300 people to attend the protest.

The Consulate General noted that Italian police expect the demonstration to be peaceful, but advised US citizens to avoid the area and exercise caution if traveling in the vicinity.

US President-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated on Friday in Washington, DC. Protests are scheduled in a number of cities to coincide with the event.

