Russian Telecom Watchdog to Respond to Any US Restrictions of RT - Head

© Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov RT Facebook Restrictions Follow Complaint From RFE/RL Project

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Earlier in the day, RT reported that its Facebook page had been blocked until January 21 from leaving posts containing videos, images and links because of copyright infringement claim that came from one of the projects of the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). The ban effectively prevents RT from broadcasting US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Facebook.

"Many US media outlets work in Russia, including television channels, they have the same rights and opportunities as the other outlets. If the unprecedented pressure on RT from US media and social networks leads to restrictions on the work of the Russian channel, we will have to prepare an active response," Alexander Zharov told RIA Novosti.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!