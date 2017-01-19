IOC, China's Alibaba Announce Long-Term Partnership Through 2028 at Davos - IOC

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Chinese e-retail giant Alibaba and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) launched a long-term partnership through 2028 in Davos, with Alibaba providing new technology for the IOC e-retail platform and Chinese-language TV channel, IOC President Thomas Bach said Thursday.

"In this new digital world, Alibaba is uniquely positioned to help the IOC achieve a variety of key objectives outlined in Olympic Agenda 2020, while positively shaping the future of the Olympic Movement. This is a ground-breaking, innovative alliance, and will help drive efficiencies in the organisation of the Olympic Games through 2028, whilst also supporting the global development of digital opportunities including the Olympic Channel," Bach said, according to the IOC press release.

According to the document, Alibaba will provide the IOC with state-of-the-art cloud infrastructure, a global e-retail platform, technologies to develop Olympic Channel for the Chinese.

"Alibaba’s partnership with the IOC is built on a foundation of shared values and a common vision for connecting the world and enriching people’s lives. We are proud to support Olympic Agenda 2020, using our innovations and technologies to help evolve the Olympic Games for the digital era," Founder and Executive Chairman of Alibaba Group Jack Ma said, as quoted in the press release.

The deal was announced on the sidelines of the Davos economic forum in Switzerland that brings together political and business leaders from around the world and serves as a platform for shaping global and regional agenda.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!