RT Facebook Restrictions Follow Complaint From RFE/RL Project

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A recent decision of Facebook to temporarily ban the RT broadcaster from uploading videos, images and links to its page on the social network has followed a complaint filed by one of the projects of the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), the RT press service said Thursday, citing a notification from Facebook.
"According to the notification from Facebook, [the ban] has taken place because of an alleged copyright infringement. The complaint has been received [by the social network] from the Nastoyashchee Vremya TV channel — a project of the US RFE/RL, which gets the financing from the US Department of State," the press service said.
RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan has told RIA Novosti that she is not surprised by the partial ban of the broadcaster's Facebook account.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete They're using a containment strategy similar to that of the Church when confronted with the printing press and Martin Luther. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Funny. A company owned by a Zionist who behaves like a fascist.
Angus Gallagher
Good look with that....
Mitach2002
So much for free speech