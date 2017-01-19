RT Facebook Restrictions Follow Complaint From RFE/RL Project

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A recent decision of Facebook to temporarily ban the RT broadcaster from uploading videos, images and links to its page on the social network has followed a complaint filed by one of the projects of the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), the RT press service said Thursday, citing a notification from Facebook.

© Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov RT Facebook Ban Coinciding With Trump Inauguration Favors Rivals - Press Union

Earlier in the day, RT reported that its Facebook page had been blocked until January 21 from leaving posts containing videos, images and links because of copyright infringement claim and the ban would last until Saturday morning, effectively preventing RT from broadcasting US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Facebook.

"According to the notification from Facebook, [the ban] has taken place because of an alleged copyright infringement. The complaint has been received [by the social network] from the Nastoyashchee Vremya TV channel — a project of the US RFE/RL, which gets the financing from the US Department of State," the press service said.

RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan has told RIA Novosti that she is not surprised by the partial ban of the broadcaster's Facebook account.