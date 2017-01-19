Register
10:47 GMT +319 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz (File)

    Polish Defense Minister Sees China's New Silk Road as National Threat

    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    World
    Get short URL
    167227

    Citing national security threats, Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz banned the construction of a railway terminal in the city of Lodz which was due to be used for China's New Silk Road, Polish expert Cezary Kalita told Sputnik Poland.

    Shanghai, China
    © AFP 2016/ JOHANNES EISELE
    New Silk Road: Beijing Offers Viable Alternative to Western-Type Economic Model
    In an interview with Sputnik Poland, expert Cezary Kalita from Siedlce University of Natural Sciences and Humanities scorned a decision by Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz to ban the construction of a railway terminal in the city of Lodz which was due to be used for China's New Silk Road.

    According to Macierewicz, the New Silk Road project threatens to cost Poland its national independence, Kalita said.

    The Lodz railway terminal was to receive trains with Chinese goods en route to EU countries.

    Kalita recalled that the main principle of the country's development is to expand its infrastructure as well as communication and trade routes with other countries, which in turn contributes to regional development.

    In this vein, he called China, India, Turkey, Iran, "and, of course, Russia" the most important partners for European countries. He said Europe has no chance remaining afloat if it doesn't work with these players to facilitate the free movement of goods.

    "Free trade reduces the military threat level, but our Defense Minister claims the opposite, allegedly expressing concern about national security. History teaches us that most wars were unleashed after some prohibited others to carry goods and trade relations collapsed. But it seems that our Defense Minister doesn't know anything about that, judging by his strange statement," Kalita said.

    He added that the Polish Defense Minister's "dangerous" remarks about the alleged dangers of trade are irrational in their essence.

    "I believe that first of all, we need to develop contacts with our immediate neighbors, and then — with the rest of the world, which will add significantly to our country's security. We need to be one of the elements of the common system rather than proclaim our individualistic political ideas in such a strange way, something that has more than once led to Poland losing its independence," Kalita said.

    He also said that he is very much surprised about the Polish Defense Minister failing to understand "such simple things" and "apparently, the problems of global politics."

    Golden Eagle Silk Road
    © Flickr/ Martha de Jong-Lantink
    'Reigniting 19th-Century World': China’s New Silk Road Has Beijing Looking West
    In 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the construction of the New Silk Road, which includes the land-based Silk Road Economic Belt (SREB) as well as the Maritime Silk Road, to facilitate the direct flow of goods from the Pacific Ocean to the Baltic Sea.

    The project is intended to connect China with Europe and strengthen economic ties between Asia, Europe and the Gulf states.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Building Ties: China Calls on African Nations to Join New Silk Road Project
    Redrawing New Silk Road: China 'to Shift Its Focus to Russia, India'
    Why Iran Plays a Key Role in China's New Silk Road Project
    China Spends $1 Trillion on ‘New Silk Road’ to Surpass US on World Stage
    Tags:
    New Silk Road, project, threats, development, independence, national security, trade, Antoni Macierewicz, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      sapper
      The Poles see a danger in everything that they didn't think of first. Must have contaminated drinking water so had best stick to Vodka!!!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Syria. Photo Chronicles of War:' Exhibition by Rossiya Segodnya and VGTRK
    'Syria. Photo Chronicles of War:' Exhibition by Rossiya Segodnya and VGTRK
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok