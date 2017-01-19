White House: Obama, Modi Review US-India Cooperation on Nuclear Energy, Defense

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The two leaders held on Wednesday a phone conversation, according to the release.

“President Obama spoke by phone today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to thank the Prime Minister for his partnership and to review joint efforts of cooperation including defense, civil nuclear energy, and enhanced people-to-people ties,” the release stated on Wednesday.

© AP Photo/ Keith Srakocic US-India Deal For Nuclear Plant on Track to Be Finalized This Year

Obama also discussed climate change and his recognition of India as a major military ally of the United States during his years of cooperation with Modi, the release added.

Modi visited the United States four times since taking office in 2014 and on his most recent visit in June 2016 addressed a joint session of the US Congress.

