UN Secretary-General Condemns 'Despicable' Suicide Attack in Mali

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The exact number of casualties is yet to be confirmed however preliminary reports indicate "dozens of dead and dozens of injured".
"The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest terms the suicide-vehicle attack perpetrated against the camp of the Operational Coordination Mechanism this morning in Gao," Dujarric stated on Wednesday. "This despicable act reinforces the United Nations' determination to support the people of Mali, the Government and the signatory armed groups in their quest for peace."
According to the statement, the camp housed more than 600 people sent by the three parties that signed the peace agreement to start mixed patrols in Gao region.
