04:43 GMT +319 January 2017
    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers a speech at the Youville workshop of the Société des Transports de Montréal (STM), in Montreal, Quebec, on April 6, 2016

    Francophone - Canada's Trudeau Refuses to Answer Questions in English

    © AFP 2016/ Alice CHICHE
    36011

    At a news conference in the Canadian province of Quebec, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insisted on speaking solely in French, despite English being the most popular language of the country.

    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, October 25, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Chris Wattie
    Canada Appoints Special Secretary to Build Ties With Trump Team - Trudeau
    "All people who speak one of the two official languages should feel comfortable across the country," Trudeau said, answering questions in the Sherbrooke town hall ranging from public transit to marijuana legalization, according to CBS News.

    "But we're in a French province so I will answer in French," he said, answering a woman who asked what the government intends to do to help Anglo-Quebecers seeking mental health services, since those services are only available in French.

    According to media reports, many attendees were visibly surprised by the Prime Minister's choice of language. There were at least half a dozen questions asked in English, but Trudeau, who is fluent in both languages, consistently replied in French.

    Even a woman wearing a hijab, who had trouble asking her question in English (apparently, she migrated to Canada some time ago), received a reply in a language she likely did not understand. Despite not receiving a substantial answer to her question regarding Muslim holidays in Canada, she did receive a somewhat reassuring reply, but in French.

    "Here in Canada, it's hard to call a certain group 'other,' because we are all so diverse," Trudeau said.

    Apart from making assurances to all Canadians, Trudeau said that Canada will work with the administration of US President-elect Donald Trump, who has repeatedly endorsed tightening import tariffs to benefit domestic US workers.

    "Our economies are thoroughly integrated. Many industries in the US benefit from strong trade ties with Canada," Trudeau said.

    The Prime Minister underscored that cooperation with the incoming administration will seek to "protect the working class on both sides of the border."

    He said he would strongly defend Canadian farmers and economic interests, as a response to US dairy groups urging Trump to protect US dairy exports from Canadian pricing policies.

      jas
      They speak french in Quebec. What's the big deal? French is a great language. The woman in the hijab should learn it if she is living in Quebec, but all she was worried about was forcing Muslim holidays on all Canadians.
    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      English was never the all consuming language of Quebec. It was one of the triggering factors of them not joining in with Pierre Trudeau's "New Canada" and his attempt to force his constitution on them. As a result of their preference for French, they have been an island in the middle of that country, not joining in any foreign policy. He spoke French because that is what they speak on a day to day basis. This Trudeau thinks he can win what his dad lost. Get it straight, Sputnik.
    • Reply
      marcanhaltin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
      jas, Again, you just don't get the dynamics of what you are talking about.
