22:40 GMT +318 January 2017
    Anti-TTIP protester

    EU to Pause TTIP Talks Until New US Administration New Steps - EU Commissioner

    16402

    The pause in TTIP implementation process between the EU and the US will remain until the new US administration makes new steps, European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom told Sputnik Wednesday.

    Thousands of people demonstrate against the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) and the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) in the centre of Brussels, Belgium September 20, 2016.
    TTIP Future Hinges on US Trade Policy Under Trump – Russian Trade Envoy
    DAVOS (Sputnik) — The pause between the European Union and the United States in the negotiations regarding the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) will remain in place at least until the new US administration is fully takes over, European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom told Sputnik Wednesday.

    "I think TTIP at the moment will have to pause a little bit. There is not even administration in place, it will take a couple of months. Before — we will have contacts. Then we will see. As far as we know, [Trump] has not expressed any views on TTIP, it can take a long time," Malmstrom said.

    The break in the negotiations began due to the November US presidential election.

    The TTIP, negotiations on which have been ongoing since 2013, seeks to establish a free trade zone between the two sides of the Atlantic. Since the start of the talks, the deal has drawn severe criticism for the lack of transparency. Its opponents also express concern over the tremendous power it would potentially give to international corporations and the fact that it could seriously violate ecological standards.

      Marques rouges
      Obama started so well ! bailing out banks who crashed the US economy, offering billions to their CEOs who pocketed dozens of million in bonuses while their companies were losing billions ! Then imposing the Obamacare without holding any of the promise he had done about it !

      But he then failed lamentably in Syria, where his handlers wanted to topple Assad and have their European stooges invade the country, leaving the country in shambles like in Libya ! And then this TTIP... what a shame, after years of pushing for it, it is still in discussion !

      That's why the globalist mafia chose to have a stronger puppet in charge, Trump, and have him take another path, well, let's see where this gets us. Sounds like they are "castling", like when playing chess ?
