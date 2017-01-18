EU to Pause TTIP Talks Until New US Administration New Steps - EU Commissioner

© REUTERS/ Eric Vidal TTIP Future Hinges on US Trade Policy Under Trump – Russian Trade Envoy

DAVOS (Sputnik) — The pause between the European Union and the United States in the negotiations regarding the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) will remain in place at least until the new US administration is fully takes over, European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom told Sputnik Wednesday.

"I think TTIP at the moment will have to pause a little bit. There is not even administration in place, it will take a couple of months. Before — we will have contacts. Then we will see. As far as we know, [Trump] has not expressed any views on TTIP, it can take a long time," Malmstrom said.

The break in the negotiations began due to the November US presidential election.

The TTIP, negotiations on which have been ongoing since 2013, seeks to establish a free trade zone between the two sides of the Atlantic. Since the start of the talks, the deal has drawn severe criticism for the lack of transparency. Its opponents also express concern over the tremendous power it would potentially give to international corporations and the fact that it could seriously violate ecological standards.