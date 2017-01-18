EU to Pause TTIP Talks Until New US Administration New Steps - EU Commissioner

"I think TTIP at the moment will have to pause a little bit. There is not even administration in place, it will take a couple of months. Before — we will have contacts. Then we will see. As far as we know, [Trump] has not expressed any views on TTIP, it can take a long time," Malmstrom said.
The break in the negotiations began due to the November US presidential election.
The TTIP, negotiations on which have been ongoing since 2013, seeks to establish a free trade zone between the two sides of the Atlantic. Since the start of the talks, the deal has drawn severe criticism for the lack of transparency. Its opponents also express concern over the tremendous power it would potentially give to international corporations and the fact that it could seriously violate ecological standards.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Obama started so well ! bailing out banks who crashed the US economy, offering billions to their CEOs who pocketed dozens of million in bonuses while their companies were losing billions ! Then imposing the Obamacare without holding any of the promise he had done about it !
Marques rouges
But he then failed lamentably in Syria, where his handlers wanted to topple Assad and have their European stooges invade the country, leaving the country in shambles like in Libya ! And then this TTIP... what a shame, after years of pushing for it, it is still in discussion !
That's why the globalist mafia chose to have a stronger puppet in charge, Trump, and have him take another path, well, let's see where this gets us. Sounds like they are "castling", like when playing chess ?