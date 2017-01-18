US Needs Russia’s Help to Fight Daesh - Nominee for US Envoy to UN

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — While the United States disapproves Russia’s actions in Ukraine and Syria, it needs Moscow’s help with fighting Daesh as well as other common challenges, nominee for US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley stated during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday.

"I think that we need to let them [Russia] know we are not ok with what happened in Ukraine and Crimea and what is happening in Syria, but we are also going to tell them that we do need their help with Daesh and with other threats that we share," Haley said.