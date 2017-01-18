Moscow Ready to Cooperate With US to Implement Dayton Agreement - Ministry

© REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic US Sanctions Republika Srpska President for Obstructing Dayton Accords

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow is ready to cooperate with the United States to facilitate the implementation of the Dayton Agreement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

"We reaffirm our readiness to cooperate actively with the United States and other member states of the Steering Board of the Council for the Implementation of the Peace Agreement for Bosnia and Herzegovina in the interest of all possible assistance to the implementation of the Dayton principles of equality of the two entities — Republika Srpska and the Federation of BiH, and three constituent peoples — Bosniaks, Serbs and Croats," the ministry said.

Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) succeeded from Yugoslavia in 1992 against the wish of the Serbian population, prompting a bloody civil war and foreign intervention that ended in 1995 with US-brokered peace accord in Dayton, Ohio.

The peace agreement set up a special council to oversee its implementation