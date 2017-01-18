'Lone Wolf' Terrorists Rarely Act Alone As in Orlando, Istanbul Attacks - Report

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The report cited this week’s arrests of an Uzbek national, with nearly $200,000 in cash, as the alleged killer of 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub and the arrest of Noor Salman, wife of the gunman Omar Matten, whose attack in Orlando, Florida resulted in 50 deaths.

"Both cases provide examples of how so-called lone wolves often have a greater degree of assistance than assumed, though the nature of planning or coordination is still far enough below the radar as to make detection difficult," the report stated.

Abdulgadir Masharipov, the Uzbek national arrested by Turkish police on Monday, had reportedly trained in Afghanistan and received outside support in his New Year’s attack, the report explained.

On the same day, the wife of the Orlando nightclub shooter was charged with aiding and abetting the June 2016 massacre, the report noted.

Despite receiving some degree of support, the report warned that it is mistaken to blame law enforcement for failing to detect terror plots involving a few people in advance.

Although connections between an attacker and others may come to light in the aftermath of an attack, such communication often becomes obvious only in hindsight, the report added.