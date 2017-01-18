Pakistani PM Hopes to Meet Trump After Inauguration

DAVOS (Sputnik) – Pakistani Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif told Sputnik on Wednesday he expected to meet US President-elect Donald Trump after the latter’s inauguration, adding that the country wanted to maintain good bilateral ties.

"I will make a phone call to congratulate Trump on his inauguration. Hopefully we will be meeting. Pakistan always had good relationship with the United States, it dates back to 60-70 years. We want to maintain that good relationship and to even strengthen it, " Sharif said.