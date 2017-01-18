Russia Interested in Dialogue With US Congress - Upper House Speaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia is interested in dialogue with the US Congress, lawmakers are drafting their proposals to improve relations with US colleagues after the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, Valentina Matvienko, the speaker of the Federation Council, the upper house of Russia's parliament, said Wednesday.

"As soon as US President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in, and there is understanding, we will on our part initiate proposals to establish relations with the US Congress," Matvienko told reporters.