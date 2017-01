MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia shares incoming US President Donald Trump's position that Moscow and Washington should cooperate in areas where interests coincide, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday.

"Donald Trump says that if an opportunity to cooperate with Russia arises in order to promote US national interests, it would be silly not to. Our approach is exactly the same," Lavrov said.

Speaking alongside Austrian Foreign Minsiter Sebastian Kurz, Lavrov said "we must and we will cooperate with the US, with the EU, with NATO, and with any other country where interests coincide."