Syria Talks in Astana Could Include US, Jaysh Islam Leader - Lavrov

"Frankly, the form of the extended invitations allows the participation of all those who have been mentioned in public statements, including representatives of the US," Lavrov said.
Speaking alongside Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz, Lavrov noted that the leader of the Jaysh Islam UN-designated terrorist group could also take part in the Astana talks on Monday, January 23.
"Given the fact that, along with other opposition groups, Jaysh al-Islam has expressed readiness to sign a ceasefire agreement and to enter into negotiations with the Syrian government, of course we support this approach," Lavrov said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This is going out of control.First invitation for US, than to Kurdish separatists, than US backed terrorists, With this trend, the next step I could expect is that ISIS representatives should be invited too. Than lose your allies, Iran, Hezbollah and Syria..., I am sure they would like this approach so much ...
s.solajic
Is Russia so desperate to get rid of this burden and go home?
Astana is already doomed to fail. And the Russian credibility too. Pity.
Don't start what you cannot finish.